Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes late in Saturday's loss

Ronnow had six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Monchengladbach.

Ronnow kept a clean sheet throughout nearly the entire match Saturday, but he conceded a goal in the 94th minute, a penalty scored by Kevin Diks. It was still one of his best performances of the season as he made six saves for just the third time this season and the first since Sept. 28. Next up he faces Werder Bremen on Sunday, a side which has scored 25 goals through 24 matches this season.