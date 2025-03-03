Fantasy Soccer
Frederik Ronnow

Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes once in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Ronnow had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Holstein Kiel.

Just a week after conceding six goals to Dortmund, Ronnow bounced back by just conceding one goal, an Armin Gigovic strike in the 42nd minute. He made just two saves in the match, his ninth start with two or fewer saves. He faces a significantly more difficult matchup Sunday at Eintracht Frankfurt, a side which has scored 50 goals through 24 matches this season.

Frederik Ronnow
Union Berlin
