Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes one against Bayern

Ronnow made three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Ronnow had a solid day in net against the league-leaders, notching only one goal allowed while bagging three saves. However, this does mark his fifth straight match without a clean sheet, remaining at six in 21 appearances this season. He will look to see his seventh against Freiburg on March 30 in the club's next match, as he did see one in their first matchup of the season.