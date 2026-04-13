Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes three without a save

Ronnow made no saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against FC Heidenheim.

Ronnow was unable to make a save but conceded three as his team lost 3-1 away to Heidenheim. This is the fourth game this season where he has failed to make a save, and he has conceded three goals on two of these occasions. In total, he has kept five clean sheets in 28 games this season.