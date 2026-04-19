Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes two

Ronnow recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Wolfsburg.

Ronnow would not have his best match as he allowed two goals Saturday, only recording two saves in the process. This comes in a run of rough games for the keeper, with only three saves in his past three outings while allowing twice as many goals. He is now six games since his last clean sheet, remaining at five in 29 appearances this season.