Frederik Ronnow News: Concedes two in loss

Ronnow registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Monchengladbach.

Ronnow's clean sheet run comes to an end after allowing two goal to Gladbach on Saturday. Since returning from injury, he has allow just the two goals on nine saves, keeping two clean sheets in that span. The keeper will head to Dortmund for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.