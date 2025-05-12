Frederik Ronnow News: Does little to prevent defeat

Ronnow registered one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus FC Heidenheim.

Ronnow was largely ineffective in Union Berlin's loss to Heidenheim on Saturday. The Danish keeper faced four shots on target, conceded three goals, and made just one save. However, Saturday's performance can be regarded as a blip in what has been a good campaign for Ronnow. He has kept eight clean sheets in 28 matches, and has the ninth-best save percentage among Bundesliga keepers. He will look to end the season on a high note against Augsburg this Saturday.