Frederik Ronnow News: One save in 3-2 defeat
Ronnow recorded one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Hamburger SV.
Ronnow conceded three goals for the third time in the last four matches, two of which came in away games. He hasn't kept a clean sheet since the winter break. It is the seventh time this season that he has conceded three or more goals, and five of those games have been away from home.
