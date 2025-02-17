Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fredrik Aursnes headshot

Fredrik Aursnes Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Aursnes missed the 1-0 win over Santa Clara on Saturday in the Primeira Liga after being diagnosed with a left knee sprain.

It's unclear if Aursnes will recover in time for the match against Monaco on Tuesday, but time isn't on his side to be back on the pitch following a one-game absence. The Norwegian midfielder has started in all but one of his nine UCL matches, so his potential would create a void in midfield for the Eagles.

Fredrik Aursnes
Benfica
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now