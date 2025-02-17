Fredrik Aursnes Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Aursnes missed the 1-0 win over Santa Clara on Saturday in the Primeira Liga after being diagnosed with a left knee sprain.

It's unclear if Aursnes will recover in time for the match against Monaco on Tuesday, but time isn't on his side to be back on the pitch following a one-game absence. The Norwegian midfielder has started in all but one of his nine UCL matches, so his potential would create a void in midfield for the Eagles.