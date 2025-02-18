Fredrik Aursnes Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday
Aursnes (knee) appears unlikely for Tuesday's match against Monaco but has not yet been ruled out, according to manager Bruno Lage, per Coluna Vermelha.
Aursnes continues to deal with a knee injury and has not received a clear update heading into the second leg of their contest. That said, he appears doubtful to play after just suffering the injury, likely needing at least a week or two to recover. Even if he were to make the team sheet, he would likely only see a bench spot, so his absence could be a major loss seeing he has started in eight of their UCL matches. Leandro Barreiro, Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu will likely lead the midfield if Aursnes misses out.
