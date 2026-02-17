Fredrik Aursnes News: Average effort in defeat

Aursnes registered one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Aursnes was busy in terms of passes, registering an 88-percent accuracy, while adding a few defensive stats during the first leg against Real Madrid. Even though his team had few set pieces, he delivered the only corner kick he could when the main taker Heorhii Sudakov was on the bench. The versatile player was used as a central midfielder for the third consecutive UCL contest, so he might continue to appear in that role going forward.