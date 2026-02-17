Fredrik Aursnes News: Should be option Tuesday

Aursnes appears to be an option for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Flash Score. "I can confirm both are available. There's still a training session tomorrow morning, so something unexpected could happen, but based on what I saw yesterday and today, they're fit. Starters? That's my plan: either they start, or they're not even on the bench."

Aursnes is working his way back from an injury after an absence in league play, but appears to be an option again, with the midfielder in training again. However, there is still a slight chance the midfielder misses out, appearing only to be available for starting time. Without a missed start in UCL play all season, he will assume to return to that role, needing all the help when facing Real Madrid in the playoffs.