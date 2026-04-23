Fredrik Oppegard headshot

Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 12:34am

Oppegard (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is back available for Saturday's clash against Lyon after not being listed in the injury report, according to L'Yonne Republicaine.

Oppegard was forced off in the last game due to an undisclosed issue but the left midfielder trained fully this week and is an option moving forward. Auxerre is still fighting to avoid relegation, therefore having a regular starter fit to face the Gones is the best news coach Christophe Pelissier could have heading into the weekend.

Fredrik Oppegard
AJ Auxerre
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