Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Back available Saturday

Oppegard (undisclosed) trained fully this week and is back available for Saturday's clash against Lyon after not being listed in the injury report, according to L'Yonne Republicaine.

Oppegard was forced off in the last game due to an undisclosed issue but the left midfielder trained fully this week and is an option moving forward. Auxerre is still fighting to avoid relegation, therefore having a regular starter fit to face the Gones is the best news coach Christophe Pelissier could have heading into the weekend.