Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fredrik Oppegard headshot

Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Oppegard (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Lille, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.

Oppegard is questionable for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons. It may be related to his previous ankle issues from last month. That said, his potential absence will not impact the starting squad, since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Fredrik Oppegard
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now