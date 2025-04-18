Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Questionable Sunday
Oppegard (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's clash against Lille, coach Christophe Pelissier said in the press conference.
Oppegard is questionable for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons. It may be related to his previous ankle issues from last month. That said, his potential absence will not impact the starting squad, since he has mainly been a bench option this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now