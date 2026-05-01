Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Ruled out for Angers clash

Oppegard (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Angers, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "Oppegard won't be available."

Oppegard had been forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's loss against Lyon, and his absence from the Angers fixture confirms he has not recovered in time. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for the remaining fixtures uncertain. Josue Casimir is expected to step into the attack in his place as Auxerre push through the final stretch of their relegation survival fight.