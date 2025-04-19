Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fredrik Oppegard headshot

Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Oppegard (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Lille.

Oppegard was a doubt for Sunday's game and is ruled out as he doesn't feature in the squad list. The extent of his injury and timeline for return remain unclear. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to have a better idea. That said, his absence doesn't impact the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option for the club.

Fredrik Oppegard
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now