Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Oppegard (undisclosed) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against Lille.
Oppegard was a doubt for Sunday's game and is ruled out as he doesn't feature in the squad list. The extent of his injury and timeline for return remain unclear. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to have a better idea. That said, his absence doesn't impact the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option for the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now