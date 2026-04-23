Fredrik Oppegard headshot

Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Oppegard (undisclosed) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's clash against Lyon, suggesting he should be available for the fixture.

Oppegard's absence from the injury report is an encouraging sign after his recent undisclosed issue. No further details have been provided on the nature of the problem, but his omission from the injury report points to his availability for the weekend.

Fredrik Oppegard
AJ Auxerre
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