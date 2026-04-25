Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Subbed off injured
Oppegard was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Lyon due to an apparent injury.
Oppegard was forced off in the 59th minute of Saturday's clash against Lyon due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. If his absence is confirmed, Josue Casimir is expected to start in his place in attack.
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