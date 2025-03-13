Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Oppegard is doubtful for Friday's match against Nice due to an ankle injury, according to manager Christophe Pelissier. "Fredrik has an ankle injury, there are serious doubts about his participation."

Oppegard looks to be a late call for Friday, as he suffered an ankle injury in the build up to the contest. He will likely not be an option, needing to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to be available. Even if he is fit, he will only see a bench spot and have a small chance of seeing time, only appearing three times off the bench for a total of 28 minutes of play this season.