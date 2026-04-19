Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Taken off injured

Oppegard was forced off the field in the 54th minute due to an apparent injury.

Oppegard would leave the field early in the second half Sunday, with the defender exiting due to an apparent injury. This is something to watch as the club moves forward, as he last missed a start Feb. 22, a regular on the left flank. If he does miss more time, Josue Casimir and Sekou Mara could see more starting time in the coming matches.