Fredrik Oppegard headshot

Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Uncertain against Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Oppegard is uncertain for Saturday's season opener against Lens, according to coach Will Still. "We've got question marks over Freddy, Danny and Christ."

Oppegard's situation is tied closely to that of Christ Makosso, with the pair competing for the same left back role, and Clement Akpa could be pushed over to right back if both are ruled out. Oppegard is expected to be assessed further in the coming days before Auxerre settle on their options at the back.

Fredrik Oppegard
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now