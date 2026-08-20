Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Uncertain against Lens

Oppegard is uncertain for Saturday's season opener against Lens, according to coach Will Still. "We've got question marks over Freddy, Danny and Christ."

Oppegard's situation is tied closely to that of Christ Makosso, with the pair competing for the same left back role, and Clement Akpa could be pushed over to right back if both are ruled out. Oppegard is expected to be assessed further in the coming days before Auxerre settle on their options at the back.