Fredrik Oppegard Injury: Will miss season finale

Oppegard (undisclosed) will not return for Sunday's season finale against Lille, according to coach Christophe Pelissier. "We won't be getting Romain or Fredrik back for this match."

Oppegard ends the season with 26 tackles, 13 interceptions and 24 clearances alongside 48 crosses across 23 Ligue 1 appearances, having been a regular contributor for Auxerre before the injury struck. His absence from the most important fixture of the club's season is another blow for coach Pelissier as Auxerre head into a must-win survival clash against Lille without several key pieces of their squad.