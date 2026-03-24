Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Aims return for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

de Jong (hamstring) still needs some time in the final phase of his recovery and is aiming a return for the derby against Espanyol on April. 11, according to Fernando Polo from Mundo Deportivo.

de Jong still needs a little more time in the final stage of his recovery from the hamstring injury that has kept him out for the past month, with the midfielder reportedly targeting a return against Espanyol on April. 11. in the derby that falls between both Champions League legs against Atletico. He has been a regular in Barcelona's starting XI this season, but the strong play of Marc Bernal could cut into his minutes down the stretch and give the medical staff room to avoid rushing him back too soon.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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