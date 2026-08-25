Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Battles pain in return to grass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

De Jong (knee) stepped onto the pitch at Barcelona's Ciutat Esportiva on Tuesday to do individual work and continues to progress in his recovery, though he still feels pain, according to SPORT ES.

De Jong has been working his way back from a medial collateral ligament tear in his right knee, sustained during the World Cup, with Barcelona opting for conservative treatment since. On Tuesday, he did some solo running and controlled drills to gauge how the knee responds, though discomfort persists, particularly when braking. With the club and player unwilling to rush things, his workload will only build once the pain eases, and group training remains some way off. Even once available, he could struggle to reclaim a starting role with Rodri and Pedri currently locked into the midfield, unless Hansi Flick opts to use him in a more advanced position.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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