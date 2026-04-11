Frenkie de Jong Injury: Makes squad for derby

de Jong (hamstring) was included in the matchday squad for Saturday's derby against Espanyol, the club posted.

de Jong has been sidelined for six weeks with the hamstring issue but is now fit enough to be back in the fold for Barcelona. He figures to ease back into action off the bench rather than being thrown straight into the starting lineup given the length of his absence, with Marc Bernal having impressed in his absence and the competition for midfield spots fierce. Getting him back in the squad ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Atletico is a timely boost for coach Hansi Flick regardless of how many minutes he sees against Espanyol.