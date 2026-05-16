Frenkie de Jong Injury: Remains doubtful for Sunday
de Jong (undisclosed) was absent from Saturday's training session ahead of Sunday's clash against Real Betis, leaving his availability for the final home fixture of the season uncertain, according to Joan Poqui of Mundo Deportivo.
de Jong had already been left out of the squad for Wednesday's fixture against Alaves without explanation, and his continued absence from training is a concern heading into the weekend. The club has not provided any details on the nature of the issue, and coach Hansi Flick will need to make a decision on his involvement before Sunday's fixture with Barcelona looking to close out a historic unbeaten La Liga season at the Spotify Camp Nou.
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