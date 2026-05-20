Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Returns to training Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

de Jong (undisclosed) returned to normal training Wednesday alongside the rest of the squad, with his availability for Saturday's clash against Valencia at Mestalla still to be determined, according Sergi Capdevila of Sport daily.

de Jong's return to full training is an encouraging development after his recent absence had raised doubts over his involvement in the final fixture of Barcelona's season. The coaching staff will assess whether to include him in the starting lineup at Mestalla, with the World Cup with the Netherlands approaching in June adding an element of caution to any decision on his workload. No final call has been made on his availability for Saturday.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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