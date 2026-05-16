Frenkie de Jong Injury: Ruled out against Betis

de Jong (undisclosed) was absent from Saturday's training session and is ruled out Sunday's clash against Real Betis, according to coach Hansi Flick. "Frenkie is out."

de Jong had already been left out of the squad for Wednesday's fixture against Alaves without explanation, and his continued absence from training is a concern heading into the weekend. The club has not provided any details on the nature of the issue, and coach Hansi Flick made a decision to not include him to the squad for Sunday's fixture with Barcelona looking to close out a historic unbeaten La Liga season at the Spotify Camp Nou. The absolute priority for the Dutch midfielder is to be fit for the World Cup, therefore the club doesn't take any risks with him.