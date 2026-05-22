Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Should be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

de Jong (undisclosed) was training normally Friday morning and is likely to be an option for Saturday's season finale against Valencia, according to Culemania.

de Jong had returned to full collective training earlier in the week after his recent absence had raised doubts over his involvement in the final fixture of the season, and his normal participation in Friday's session is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to feature at Mestalla. The coaching staff will make a final call on his involvement ahead of kickoff, with the World Cup with the Netherlands also factoring into any decisions on his workload heading into the summer.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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