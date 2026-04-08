Frenkie de Jong Injury: Should return for derby
de Jong (hamstring) is on track to return for Saturday's clash against Espanyol as he hits the six-week mark of his recovery, according to Mundo Deportivo.
de Jong has been sidelined for the past month and a half and the six-week milestone is the clearest indication yet that he is ready to return to action. The Dutch midfielder has been a regular in Barcelona's starting XI this season, though Marc Bernal has impressed in his absence and could make the decision on his immediate role a more complex one for coach Hansi Flick. Either way, getting de Jong back in the squad for the final stretch of a season that includes more Champions League action against Atletico next week is a significant boost for the Blaugranas.
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