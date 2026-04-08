Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Should return for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

de Jong (hamstring) is on track to return for Saturday's clash against Espanyol as he hits the six-week mark of his recovery, according to Mundo Deportivo.

de Jong has been sidelined for the past month and a half and the six-week milestone is the clearest indication yet that he is ready to return to action. The Dutch midfielder has been a regular in Barcelona's starting XI this season, though Marc Bernal has impressed in his absence and could make the decision on his immediate role a more complex one for coach Hansi Flick. Either way, getting de Jong back in the squad for the final stretch of a season that includes more Champions League action against Atletico next week is a significant boost for the Blaugranas.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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