Frenkie de Jong Injury: Suffers hamstring tear
de Jong suffered a hamstring tear in training and could be out for one month, according to Javi Miguel from Diario AS.
de Jong is headed back to the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear in training, an injury that's expected to keep him out for roughly a month. It's a significant hit for the Blaugranas, as he's been a steady, locked-in presence in the heart of midfield and a key piece of the starting XI. With him out, the lineup will need a reshuffle, and Marc Bernal, Fermin or Pedri are all in line to take on increased responsibility and heavier minutes in the middle of the park.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction94 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction149 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction162 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season217 days ago
-
Game Previews
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & NotesJanuary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More