Frenkie de Jong Injury: Suffers hamstring tear

de Jong suffered a hamstring tear in training and could be out for one month, according to Javi Miguel from Diario AS.

de Jong is headed back to the sidelines after suffering a hamstring tear in training, an injury that's expected to keep him out for roughly a month. It's a significant hit for the Blaugranas, as he's been a steady, locked-in presence in the heart of midfield and a key piece of the starting XI. With him out, the lineup will need a reshuffle, and Marc Bernal, Fermin or Pedri are all in line to take on increased responsibility and heavier minutes in the middle of the park.