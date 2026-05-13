Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong Injury: Unavailable against Alaves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2026 at 2:30am

de Jong (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, with no official reason provided, though the absence could be rest-related given the stage of the season, according to the club.

de Jong's omission from the matchday squad is worth monitoring, though the timing of the absence in the final weeks of the campaign suggests this may be a precautionary decision by coach Hansi Flick rather than a significant fitness concern. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain until the club provides clarification.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
16 days ago
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
SOC
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
170 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
225 days ago
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
238 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
293 days ago