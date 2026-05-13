Frenkie de Jong Injury: Unavailable against Alaves

de Jong (undisclosed) was not included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, with no official reason provided, though the absence could be rest-related given the stage of the season, according to the club.

de Jong's omission from the matchday squad is worth monitoring, though the timing of the absence in the final weeks of the campaign suggests this may be a precautionary decision by coach Hansi Flick rather than a significant fitness concern. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain until the club provides clarification.