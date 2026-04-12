Frenkie de Jong News: Assists in return
de Jong assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 win against Espanyol.
de Jong made his return from a hamstring injury that had kept him out for the last nine games, coming on for a six minute cameo and contributing an assist in that short time. His comeback is a timely boost for Barcelona ahead of Tuesday's Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid, where his availability could help solve a defensive problem caused by Pau Cubarsi's red card, potentially allowing Eric Garcia to drop back to center back. However, coach Hansi Flick has indicated after the game that it is still unclear whether the midfielder can contribute more than 45 or 60 minutes at this stage.
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