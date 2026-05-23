Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong News: Back for final match squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

de Jong is available for Saturday's season finale against Valencia and has been named in Barcelona's squad.

De Jong's return to normal training this week made his availability expected, though a bench role looks most probable given the inconsequential nature of the fixture and his lack of match sharpness, having not surpassed half an hour in any of his last 16 games. The Dutchman will be hoping to be in peak condition for the Netherlands at the upcoming World Cup.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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