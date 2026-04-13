Frenkie de Jong News: Could start Tuesday

De Jong is eyeing a potential starting role in Tuesday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to manager Hansi Flick, per Carmen Torres of Marca. "Frenkie is better than [Marc]. We'll see it today. It will be complicated. Frenkie could be a starter. We haven't decided that."

De Jong returned to play for a short time Saturday after just over a month out with injury and continues to trend in the right direction. He is now possibly in the pool of names to start Tuesday as they head into UCL action, although the verdict is still up in the air. The major question is whether he will have enough in his hamstring to play in a match where Barcelona will need to push the pace, potentially warranting him only a bench role. Pedri is set to for sure start for the club, but with de Jong's option in the starting XI still unknown, Marc Casado or Gavi could slide in next to Pedri.