Frenkie de Jong News: Needs rhythm ahead of World Cup

de Jong has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for the 2026 World Cup, arriving as one of the most important creative and defensive presences in the Dutch midfield.

de Jong endured a season heavily disrupted by injuries, managing one goal and six assists alongside 55 tackles and 25 interceptions across 33 appearances including 21 starts in all competitions. The numbers tell the story of a player who struggled to build any consistent rhythm throughout the campaign, with his last 16 appearances all limited to under half an hour, raising legitimate questions about his match sharpness heading into the tournament. Getting him to full fitness before the Netherlands' opening fixture will be one of the key priorities for manager Ronald Koeman and his medical staff over the coming weeks. When fit and firing, de Jong remains one of the most technically accomplished midfielders in world football, combining elite passing range, intelligent positioning and a surprising defensive output that makes him almost impossible to replace in the Dutch system. The World Cup represents the perfect stage for the 29-year-old to remind the world of his quality after a frustrating domestic season, and coach Ronald Koeman will be hoping the weeks leading up to the tournament give him enough time to rediscover the form that makes him one of the most complete midfielders of his generation.