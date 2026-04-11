Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 8:34am

de Jong (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Espanyol.

de Jong is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Espanyol but starts on the bench after returning to full training without restrictions following a hamstring injury. The midfielder had been a regular starter prior to the setback and is expected to work his way back into that role, while his return comes at a crucial time ahead of Tuesday s Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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