Frenkie de Jong headshot

Frenkie de Jong News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

de Jong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Levante.

de Jong doubled the lead in the 32nd minute assisted by Joao Cancelo. de Jong had a fantastic performance as he recorded 113 passes and also made three tackles and an interception. This was his first goal of the campaign and he is now up to five goal contributions.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Frenkie de Jong See More
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
SOC
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
90 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
145 days ago
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
158 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Barcelona vs. Atalanta Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
January 28, 2025