Frenkie de Jong News: Scores on Saturday
de Jong scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Levante.
de Jong doubled the lead in the 32nd minute assisted by Joao Cancelo. de Jong had a fantastic performance as he recorded 113 passes and also made three tackles and an interception. This was his first goal of the campaign and he is now up to five goal contributions.
