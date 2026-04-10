Frenkie de Jong News: Trains normally, available Saturday

de Jong (hamstring) returned to normal team training Friday and is available for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, according to Diario Sport.

de Jong hits the six-week mark of his recovery from the distal biceps injury right on schedule, and training without restrictions Friday is the final confirmation that he is ready to return. The Dutch midfielder has been a regular in Barcelona's starting lineup this season but the competition in the midfield could make coach Flick's selection decision a more nuanced one than simply slotting de Jong straight back in. Either way, his availability heading into the derby and the Champions League second leg against Atletico next week is a timely boost for the Blaugranas.