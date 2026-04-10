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Frenkie de Jong News: Trains normally, late call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 4:08am

de Jong (hamstring) returned to normal team training Friday and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Espanyol, according to coach Hansi Flick, per Alfredo Martinez of Onda Cero Radio. "De Jong must take it step by step. We'll see if he plays tomorrow, but we have to wait for tomorrow's training to see if he's on the bench against Espanyol."

de Jong hits the six-week mark of his recovery from the distal biceps injury right on schedule, and training without restrictions Friday is the final confirmation that he is close to return. The Dutch midfielder has been a regular in Barcelona's starting lineup this season but the competition in the midfield could make coach Flick's selection decision a more nuanced one than simply slotting de Jong straight back in. Either way, his probable availability heading into the derby and the Champions League second leg against Atletico next week is a timely boost for the Blaugranas.

Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona
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