Fynn Schenten Injury: Dealing with illness

Schenten was absent from training Wednesday due to illness and is uncertain for Friday's clash against Augsburg. The forward has held a reserve role, logging just three total minutes across his last three appearances, and his potential absence is not expected to significantly impact the squad.