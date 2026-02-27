Fynn Schenten News: Substitute option against Augsburg
Schenten (illness) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Augsburg.
Schenten has completed a quick recovery after missing a few training sessions due to illness. The forward has played a minor role in his debut campaign, recording 91 minutes on the field across six league appearances. Therefore, he'll likely remain a backup option behind Marius Bulter and Luca Waldschmidt.
