Gabe Segal Injury: Out 3-5 months after ankle surgery

Segal (ankle) has undergone surgery and is sidelined for three to five months, according to Steven Goff of Yahoo Sports.

Segal has yet to appear for DC United this season after signing with the club as a free agent over the winter, and his team debut will now be pushed back significantly following the procedure. The forward made 11 appearances with Houston in 2025, starting just once and contributing two goals on 11 shots. With a three-to-five month timeline, Segal is unlikely to factor into DC United's plans until at least midsummer.