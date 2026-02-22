Gabe Segal Injury: Starts season on injured list
Segal (lower leg) was not an option during Saturday's 1-0 win over Philadelphia.
Segal signed with DC United over the winter as a free agent, therefore his team debut will have to wait following a lower leg injury. He made 11 appearances with Houston in 2025, starting just once with two goals on 11 shots.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabe Segal
