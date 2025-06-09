Gabin Bernardeau News: Signs with Nice

Bernardeau has signed with Nice as a free agent after departing his former club Le Mans, the club announced. "We have been closely monitoring his performances with the recruitment unit, he has had a great season. Gabin has real potential and we are convinced that with work, he can become an important player for the club. It is up to us to support him as best we can and give him time to grow, because moving from N1 to L1 and the European Cup is never trivial, especially at his age. He was at the end of his contract and we collectively decided that his arrival was a good opportunity, so we seized it," said Florian Maurice, Sporting Director of OGC Nice.

Bernardeau was sensational this season with his former club Le Mans, helping them return to the second flight of French football after five years spent in the third division. He played 37 games during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring four goals and providing nine assists. His consistent performances and offensive contributions were instrumental in their promotion push.