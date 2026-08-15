Gabin Capuano News: Loaned to QRM

Capuano has joined QRM on loan without an option to buy from Lens, according to the club.

Capuano made 14 appearances for Boulogne last season on loan, scoring one goal before a knee injury sidelined him from late October to early February, limiting him to just 60 minutes across five appearances upon his return. The 20 year old forward now gets a fresh opportunity for regular playing time in France's third division as he continues his development.