Gabriel Fernandez Injury: Returns to practice

Fernandez (strain) has returned to the training ground as he makes progress in his recovery prior to the second leg of the Clausura quarterfinals against Atlas.

Fernandez is still questionable after missing the opening playoffs match due to a muscular issue, but there's a chance he'll be back in contention for the rest of the final rounds. This contrasts with the situation of Nicolas Ibanez (calf), who is expected to remain sidelined, leaving the Uruguayan and Christian Ebere as the main center-forward options. While Ebere stood out with two goals during the first match against Atlas, Fernandez is among the squad's top contributors, tallying nine goals or assists this season, and could regain the starting spot once he's fully fit.