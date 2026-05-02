Gabriel Fernandez Injury: Ruled out with muscular issue

Fernandez is sidelined for the Clausura quarterfinals first leg against Atlas due to a muscle strain, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reports.

Fernandez is expected to miss the playoffs opener and remain questionable for future matches while he deals with the injury. This news further thins the attacking rotation for Cruz Azul, who are also without Nicolas Ibanez (calf). As a result, Christian Ebere could get the nod at center-forward, while Mateo Levy provides cover off the bench. Prior to the issue, the Uruguayan was among the team's top performers with five goals and four assists in the Clausura campaign.