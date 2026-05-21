Gabriel Fernandez News: Available despite discomfort

Fernandez is expected to play in the Liga MX finals after having his playing time managed after his return from a muscle issue, with coach Joel Huiqui saying Wednesday that "Gabriel is doing well, he's continuing his treatment, and we're waiting for the doctor's diagnosis" and adding that they "expect to have him available tomorrow".

Fernandez will likely appear in the decisive clashes against Pumas, but he's projected to play a bench role behind a recently productive Christian Ebere. The Uruguayan forward has been limited to 33 minutes as a substitute during the Clausura playoffs after being a key contributor with five goals and four assists in the regular season.