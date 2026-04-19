Gabriel Fernandez News: Converts penalty in draw

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tijuana.

Fernandez gave his team the lead via spot kick in the 17th minute against the border city team. It was an otherwise poor outing given that he failed to make another attacking contribution and committed five fouls while losing 90 percent of his individual duels. He should have more chances to increase his league tallies of five goals and four assists as he'll be expected to retain the starting position for most of the final stretch of the season due to the injury absence of Nicolas Ibanez (calf).